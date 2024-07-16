Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Amir Jafari Acquires 6,666 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari acquired 6,666 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $16,931.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,497.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Amir Jafari bought 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $16,664.90.

Blend Labs Stock Up 10.7 %

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,658. The firm has a market cap of $812.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $41,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blend Labs by 2,656.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

