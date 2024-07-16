Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Amir Jafari Acquires 6,666 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) insider Amir Jafari acquired 6,666 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $16,931.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,497.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Amir Jafari bought 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $16,664.90.

Blend Labs Stock Up 10.7 %

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,658. The firm has a market cap of $812.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $41,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blend Labs by 2,656.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

