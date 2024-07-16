Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.03. 6,285,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,962,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

