Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 58,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. 2,153,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

