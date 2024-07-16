Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

Bluerock Homes Trust stock remained flat at $18.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.80. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.