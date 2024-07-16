BMO Capital Markets Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.31.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.24. 273,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.12. Parkland has a one year low of C$34.45 and a one year high of C$47.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

