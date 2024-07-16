Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 692,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 477.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 134.22%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

