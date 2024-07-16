Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 692,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 477.0 days.
Separately, Scotiabank raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 134.22%.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
