BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.19.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after buying an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

