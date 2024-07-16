Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

