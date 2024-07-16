Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bragg Gaming Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

