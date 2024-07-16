Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.74. 2,205,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,607,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.