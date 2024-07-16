Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $18.25

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Up 3.6 %

CYRX stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $366.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after purchasing an additional 807,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.