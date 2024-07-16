Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $48.20

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

MAIN stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.