Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
CLBEY remained flat at C$4.94 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.26. Calbee has a 52 week low of C$4.31 and a 52 week high of C$6.01.
Calbee Company Profile
