Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

CLBEY remained flat at C$4.94 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.26. Calbee has a 52 week low of C$4.31 and a 52 week high of C$6.01.

Get Calbee alerts:

Calbee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.