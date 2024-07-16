Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Up 13.4% in June

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

