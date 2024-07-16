Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

