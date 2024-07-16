Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.40 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canacol Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNE

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

TSE CNE traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.80. 14,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,909. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.16. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$12.55.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.60). Canacol Energy had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of C$104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Canacol Energy will post 0.2408551 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canacol Energy

In other Canacol Energy news, Director Charle Gamba acquired 10,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.87 per share, with a total value of C$48,700.00. 20.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.