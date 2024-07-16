Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,425,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 2,165,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.3 days.

CPXWF traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. 117,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

