Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,415,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 8,911,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CSCCF traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.59. The company had a trading volume of 169,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.23. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.49.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

