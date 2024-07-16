Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,415,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 8,911,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of CSCCF traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.59. The company had a trading volume of 169,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.23. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.49.
About Capstone Copper
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.