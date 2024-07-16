CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.03

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 87462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CareDx by 67.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CareDx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

