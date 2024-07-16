Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 93,187 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,894,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,357,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 1,140,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

