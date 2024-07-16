CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,600 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CarParts.com by 69.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 88.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,626 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,472,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 529,767 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson purchased 41,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $43,324.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,391.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson acquired 41,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,391.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Barnes purchased 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

