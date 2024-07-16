Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 154,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castellum by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Castellum by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castellum Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTM remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 62,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,746. Castellum has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

