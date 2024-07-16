Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $14.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

