CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.47

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.47 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 19424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CBIZ alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.