CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.5 %

CBRE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.25. 2,429,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,654. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.