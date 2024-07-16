CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CDW by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.51. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

