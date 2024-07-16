CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,834,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of CEMEX worth $32,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.24.

CX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,352,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,934. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

