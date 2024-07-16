Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,283,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,406. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

