Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 689,593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 91,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.8 %

EBR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,511. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Articles

