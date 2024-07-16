CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises 2.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,909,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after buying an additional 493,145 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after buying an additional 272,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,818,000 after buying an additional 258,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of GIB traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.37. 130,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,393. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

