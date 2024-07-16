Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 143.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Chart Industries worth $40,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:GTLS traded up $7.27 on Tuesday, reaching $168.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 161.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.