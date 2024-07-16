Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.58. 1,118,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $290.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.