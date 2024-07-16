China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 1,284,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,407.0 days.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF remained flat at $0.51 on Tuesday. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
China Railway Group Company Profile
