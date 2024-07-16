China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 1,284,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,407.0 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF remained flat at $0.51 on Tuesday. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

China Railway Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

