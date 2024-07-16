Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.40 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.49.

NYSE CMG traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 7,639,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,646,409. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

