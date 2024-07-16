Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $57.38. Approximately 3,665,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,613,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.49.

The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

