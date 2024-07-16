CIBC Reiterates C$80.00 Price Target for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.17.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$68.39 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$47.47 and a 52-week high of C$74.37. The stock has a market cap of C$34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.26.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.