Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,507,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.6 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of Cineplex stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 27,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,284. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Get Cineplex alerts:

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.