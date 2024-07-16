Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.51

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3209857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,012,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,285,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

