Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 563,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.27.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
