Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 563,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.27.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

