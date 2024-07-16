City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.49

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.49 and last traded at $117.49, with a volume of 4401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.61.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In related news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $302,615.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,098.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in City by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

