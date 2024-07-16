Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel purchased 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,159.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Edward Walter bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $99,209.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,159.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 371,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -161.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

