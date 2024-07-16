Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $17.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,083.44. 34,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,015.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $910.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,134.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

