Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LW traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. 2,407,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,016. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.