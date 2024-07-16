Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.8% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. 2,731,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,355. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

