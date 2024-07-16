Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 199 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.34 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.43. The stock has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.