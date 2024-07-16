Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 2,811 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,485,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 5,840,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

