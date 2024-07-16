Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 429 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 27.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Assurant by 62.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AIZ traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 322,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average is $173.05. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.22 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

