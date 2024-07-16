Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,198. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.