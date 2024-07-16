Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.71.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,472. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

