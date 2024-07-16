Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 1.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $234.20 and last traded at $239.84. 3,469,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,441,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.85.

Specifically, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.99, for a total transaction of $3,505,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,621.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,436 shares of company stock worth $67,029,600. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.65.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

